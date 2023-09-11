Expand / Collapse search
Republicans

MTG on 9/11 says states ‘should consider’ secession over Biden border policies

Greene has previously sparked party backlash for touting 'national divorce'

By Jessica Chasmar Fox News
Published
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller discuss Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business deals ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., declared Monday that states "should consider" seceding from the United States over President Biden’s border policies.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Greene said Americans are "drowning from Biden’s traitorous" policies on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"If the Biden admin refuses to stop the invasion of cartel led human and drug trafficking into our country, states should consider seceding from the union," she wrote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during the arrival of former President Donald Trump at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. (Benjamin Hendren / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MTG SAYS WHITE HOUSE ‘ATTACKING’ HER FOR HOLDING OUT GOVERNMENT FUNDING UNTIL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY BEGINS

"From Texas to New York City to every town in America, we are drowning from Biden’s traitorous America last border policies," she added.

Greene has touted a "national divorce" for years, sparking backlash from her own party. In the latest instance, she suggested a split in the union based on party lines as the nation celebrated Presidents' Day.

"We need a national divorce," she wrote on Feb. 20. "We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, previously blasted the proposal as "evil."

"This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and — honestly — evil," Cox wrote. "We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling."

"And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart," Cox continued. "We can disagree without hate."

"Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival," the governor added.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gathers at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. (The Image Direct for Fox News Digital)

Utah governor claps his hands

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is shown on March 23, 2023. (Trent Nelson / Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Greene fired back at Cox and doubled down on her comments in February, writing, "People agree with me and not the RINO governor of Utah."

"People saying national divorce is a bad idea because the left will never stop trying to control us literally make the case for national divorce," she later wrote. "We don’t want a civil war. We’re not surrendering. We’re tired of complaining with no change and want to protect our way of life."

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

