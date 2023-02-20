Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Utah governor says Taylor Greene's 'national divorce' proposal is 'evil'

Utah governor says America doesn't need 'a divorce, we need marriage counseling'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out AOC for refusing to debate on Green New Deal: 'She's chicken' Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out AOC for refusing to debate on Green New Deal: 'She's chicken'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called out AOC on 'Hannity,' accusing her of stealing her climate philosophy ideas from a think tank.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, denounced Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s "national divorce" proposal as "evil."

The far-right congresswoman suggested a split in the union based on party lines on Monday as the nation celebrated Presidents Day.

Cox, a moderate Republican, blasted Taylor Greene’s proposal on Twitter the same day the congresswoman made her post.

REP. TAYLOR GREENE SUGGESTS ‘NATIONAL DIVORCE’ ON PRESIDENTS DAY

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, denounced Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s "national divorce" proposal as "evil."

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, denounced Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s "national divorce" proposal as "evil." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil," Cox wrote. "We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling."

"And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart," Cox continued. "We can disagree without hate."

"Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival," the governor added.

Cox’s comments came in response to Tayor Greene’s tweet calling for "a national divorce" between Republican and Democrat states.

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Greene tweeted, going on to claim that everyone she talks to "says this."

Cox’s comments came in response to Tayor Greene’s tweet calling for "a national divorce" between Republican and Democrat states.

Cox’s comments came in response to Tayor Greene’s tweet calling for "a national divorce" between Republican and Democrat states. (Houston Keene/Fox News Digital)

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," Greene wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Georgia firebrand’s comments were par for the course for Greene, whose previous statements have landed her in hot water among Democrats and even GOP leadership.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics