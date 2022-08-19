Most Californians do not want Biden or Trump to run for president in 2024, poll shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most Californians do not want either President Biden or former President Donald Trump to make a White House run in 2024, according to a new poll.

A Berkeley IGS Polls survey of likely voters in California found 61% did not want Biden to run in the 2024 presidential election, with only 31% hoping he is the Democratic nominee.

Registered Democrats in the state were evenly split, 46-46%, on whether to support a potential Biden re-election bid.

While Biden's approval among Californians is low, his rating was higher compared to the seven out of 10 voters who said they do not want Trump to run in 2024.

When asked who they would like to see as the Democratic nominee in Biden's absence, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was the top choice for the majority of all registered voters in the state. Among only registered Democratic voters, Newsom tied in first place with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for being the 2024 nominee.

While Newsom was the most favored candidate among the majority of California's Democratic and liberal voters, Vice President Kamala Harris' support dropped among those who considered themselves more liberal.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was the second choice for the Republican nominee, with 38% supporting Trump and 27% saying DeSantis was their first choice. All other possible candidates listed by the survey received single-digit support.

Recent national polls have shown DeSantis could be Trump's most competitive potential opponent in a 2024 Republican primary if both decide to run.

According to the poll, Californians were evenly split with 48% approval and 48% disapproval of the job Biden is doing as president. Biden's national approval rating has remained low for the past several months. He received only a slight boost after passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Biden has not officially announced a bid for re-election. However, a White House press secretary recently said the president is planning to run again.

The online Berkeley IGS Polls poll was conducted in English and Spanish from Aug. 9-15. The margin for error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.