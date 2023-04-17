Female teacher fired, forced to apologize after saying ‘good afternoon, girls’ to students: report

A teacher in the U.K. was pressured by students to apologize after she misgendered them, according to the Daily Mail.

The students — 11-year-olds at an expensive private school in the U.K. managed by the prestigious Girls’ Day School Trust — were reportedly displeased after the teacher addressed them with a "good afternoon, girls," at the beginning of a lesson.

Some of the students told the teacher that "not everyone here identifies as female," with others later writing their names and pronouns on the board for the teacher’s edification.

The teacher, who spoke on a condition of anonymity to the Daily Mail, said that the experience was "humiliating and embarrassing."

Some students held a lunch protest and even made placards emblazoned with the slogan "Trans lives matter," according to the teacher.

"Before the end of the week I was in some sort of disciplinary process and the head of year was telling me I had to apologize to the girls," she told the Daily Mail.

After apologizing to her students, the teacher said that her application to remain at the school following the end of her contract period was rejected.

Parents in schools across the U.S. have blown the whistle on school districts, teachers and administrators for attempting to encourage their children to transition genders.

Aurora Regino, a mother from California, said she was shocked after her daughter's school district used a "parental secrecy policy" to hide her 11-year-old daughter's gender transition process.

"During one of the meetings, my daughter told the counselor she wanted to tell me about her new identity," Regino said.

"They ignored her request and did nothing to support her in letting me know what was going on at school," she told board members at a meeting in April.

"This policy that they have in place, to keep these situations a secret from the family, is incredibly damaging," the mother added.

The Girls’ Day School Trust did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.