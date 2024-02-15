Expand / Collapse search
Montana

Montana conservative firebrand withdraws from Senate race after Trump endorses opponent

Matt Rosendale said, 'The hill was just too steep'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Paul Steinhauser , Aishah Hasnie Fox News
Published
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., suspended his bid for the Montana Senate on Thursday, telling Fox News Trump was a factor that led to his decision.

Rosendale, a notable conservative firebrand, announced he was running for Senate last Friday, in an effort to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Just six days later, Rosendale has withdrawn from the race as his bid stirred up the state’s Republican primary race where he was going to be challenging former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for the nomination.

Sheehy, a first-time candidate, gained endorsements from Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., Gov. Greg Gianforte, and former President Donald Trump.

CONSERVATIVE FIREBRAND ANNOUNCES RUN FOR KEY BATTLEGROUND SENATE RACE BEING TARGETED BY DEMS

Matt Rosendale

EMIGRANT, MT - JULY 24: Montana Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale speaks at the ceremony to honor the four airman killed in a 1962 B-47 crash at 8,500 feet on Emigrant Peak on July 24, 2021, in Emigrant, Montana. A recent bipartisan Act of Congress will honor the airman with a memorial at the crash site. (Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images) (William Campbell)

"...with Trump endorsing my opponent and the lack of resources, the hill was just too steep," Rosendale said. "I spoke with Sen. Daines earlier this week and we both agree that this is the best path forward for Republicans to regain the majority in the U.S. Senate."

Rosendale said he planned to run for Senate and to win both the primary and general election, but the same day he announced his bid, Trump announced his endorsement of Sheehy.

FORMER NAVY SEAL SAYS DEMS MEDDLING IN HIS SENATE RACE ‘TO DISTRICT MONTANA VOTERS’ FROM ‘TWO-FACED’ OPPONENT

Tim Sheehy and Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tim Sheehy for the Montana Senate. (Sheehy for Senate)

Despite not getting the endorsement, Rosendale said he will continue to be a supporter of Trump.

When he did not get the endorsement, he had to calculate his chances of winning without a Trump endorsement.

"This race was already going to be tough, as I was fighting against Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republican establishment in Washington," he said. "But I felt like I could beat them, as the voters do not agree with them choosing who would be the next U.S. Senator from Montana."

DONALD TRUMP ENDORSES ‘AMERICAN HERO’ TIM SHEEHY IN BATTLEGROUND SENATE RACE

Rosendale added he would be back home in Montana with his family over the next few days to consider what he will pursue next.

Sheehy turned to social media after learning the news of his opponent's withdraw from the race.

"Matt, Montana is grateful for your service and for showing Washington, D.C. what it means to hold the line on reckless spending," Sheehy said in a post on X. "I know working together, we'll win this race and defeat Jon Tester."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

