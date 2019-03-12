Mitt Romney celebrates birthday by awkwardly blowing out candles on 'Twinkie' cake

Mitt Romney blows out birthday candles exactly how you'd expect.

Romney, the former Republican presidential nominee and current Utah senator, posted a short video on his Twitter account Tuesday morning showing off his wild 72nd birthday celebrations.

“My team surprised me with a cake made out of my favorite snack— Twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store,” he wrote.

ROMNEY, ANSWERING CRITICS, SAYS COUNTRY 'IS AS DIVIDED AS EVER' SINCE TRUMP PRESIDENCY

The clip shows Romney, seated, laughing as his staff carries in the cake made of Twinkies and singing “Happy Birthday.”

The senator then hops up from behind his desk -- and demonstrates what is perhaps the most sanitary way possible to extinguish candles: Plucking each candle from the cake, blowing them out one-by-one and clutching them in a bunch so as to minimize the spread of germs and wax.

TUCKER CARLSTON: MITT ROMNEY SUPPORTS THE STATUS QUO. BUT FOR EVERYONE ELSE, IT'S INFURIATING

“These are all wishes I’m getting,” he jokes.

Reaction on social media to the senator’s approach was split, with some praising the candle strategy and others criticizing it.

“Who blows out candles like that?” one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Senator, you’re supposed to blow them out all together—not one at time. Happy birthday, Mitt!” another tweeted.

But another added: “I have to give him credit… Blowing across food other people will eat does spread germs.”