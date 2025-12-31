Former GOP Sen. Jon Kyl announces dementia diagnosis, steps away from public life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican Sen. Jon Kyl announced on Tuesday he is withdrawing from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

Kyl, 83, became one of Arizona's most prominent Republicans during a career that spanned nearly three decades across both chambers of Congress, including a stint as Senate minority whip.

"I was blessed to represent the people of Arizona in Congress and to have numerous other opportunities to contribute to the political and civic life of our nation and state," Kyl said in a statement. "However, the time has come for me to withdraw from public life. I have been diagnosed with a neurological disease manifesting as dementia."

Kyl represented Arizona’s 4th Congressional District in the House from 1987 to 1995 before serving in the U.S. Senate from 1995 to 2013.

After leaving the Senate, Kyl joined the lobbying firm Covington and Burling, before being appointed in 2018 by then-Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the vacancy caused by the death of former Sen. John McCain.

Kyl held the seat for several months in the Senate before rejoining the firm in 2019, where he helped guide the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The longtime Arizona lawmaker described himself as "a very fortunate man" despite the diagnosis.

"My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties," he stated. "I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life."

Kyl moved to Arizona as an 18-year-old freshman to attend the University of Arizona, where he met his wife.

The university said Kyl devoted more than two decades to public service, leaving a lasting impact on water policy, national defense and intelligence.

"His leadership, integrity, and commitment to service reflect the highest ideals of public life," the university said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said Kyl gave "decades of his life" serving Arizona, adding that he's grateful for the former GOP senator's "commitment to our state and country."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.