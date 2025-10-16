Sen. Mitch McConnell seen on video falling inside Senate building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mitch McConnell was captured on video suffering a fall Thursday on Capitol Hill.

ETWN Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales said the incident happened in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building.

Video shows McConnell walking down a hallway while a woman approached him and asked a question about the activity of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

McConnell is then seen stumbling to the ground. After he is helped back up, McConnell waves at the person filming the video and walks away.

"He’s all good – went on to vote and ready to vote again at 1:30 p.m… to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not," a spokesperson for McConnell told Fox News Digital.

In February, the Kentucky Republican fell on a small set of stairs as he was exiting the Senate chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner.

McConnell is 83 years old and a survivor of childhood polio.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.