Sen. Mitch McConnell seen on video falling inside Senate building

Greg Norman
Sen. Mitch McConnell was captured on camera falling down while walking in Senate office hallway on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Courtesy: The Sunrise Movement)

Sen. Mitch McConnell was captured on video suffering a fall Thursday on Capitol Hill.  

ETWN Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales said the incident happened in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building. 

Video shows McConnell walking down a hallway while a woman approached him and asked a question about the activity of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

McConnell is then seen stumbling to the ground. After he is helped back up, McConnell waves at the person filming the video and walks away.

FORMER GOP LEADER MCCONNELL FALLS WHILE EXITING SENATE CHAMBER AFTER TURNER CONFIRMATION VOTE 

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell walks in Capitol Hill

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks at the Senate Subway heading to a vote on the ninth day of a partial shutdown of the federal government at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Oct. 9, 2025.  (Kent Nishimura/Reuters)

"He’s all good – went on to vote and ready to vote again at 1:30 p.m… to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not," a spokesperson for McConnell told Fox News Digital.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN FALLS ON SENATE FLOOR AS REPUBLICANS OFFER BIPARTISAN ASSISTANCE DURING ISRAEL VOTE 

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senator Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In February, the Kentucky Republican fell on a small set of stairs as he was exiting the Senate chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner. 

Sen. Mitch McConnell walks in DC

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for a vote series at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 30, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

McConnell is 83 years old and a survivor of childhood polio. 

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Julia Johnson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

