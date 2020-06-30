Mississippi governor signs bill retiring last state flag with Confederate battle emblem

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed the bill retiring the last state flag in the U.S. that featured the Confederate battle emblem, saying, "This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on."

State lawmakers had approved the measure over the weekend before sending the bill to the Republican governor's desk for his signature.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.