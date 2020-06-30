Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mississippi
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Mississippi governor signs bill retiring last state flag with Confederate battle emblem

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed the bill retiring the last state flag in the U.S. that featured the Confederate battle emblem, saying, "This is not a political moment to me but a solemn occasion to lead our Mississippi family to come together, to be reconciled, and to move on."

State lawmakers had approved the measure over the weekend before sending the bill to the Republican governor's desk for his signature.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.