EDUCATION

Half of Minnesota students not meeting standards for reading, math or science: state assessment

'Another dismal MCA test score report from @GovTimWalz’s education department' — Minnesota House GOP

Aubrie Spady
Published
Chicago faces education crisis with only one in four students reading at grade level Video

Chicago faces education crisis with only one in four students reading at grade level

Mailee Smith, a mother and senior director of labor policy at the Illinois Policy Institute, joins 'Fox & Friends.'

Minnesota students are not meeting testing standards in three core learning categories, according to newly released state assessment data.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) on Thursday released new data that revealed that more than half of students in the state are not meeting standards in math, reading and science. The tests are administered by the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) and the alternate assessment, the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills (MTAS), which are statewide assessments that help districts measure student progress.

The findings found that 60.4% of students in Minnesota are underperforming in the subject of science, with only 39.5% meeting the state standards.

VERMONT URGES EVERYONE TO REPLACE ‘SON’ AND ‘DAUGHTER’ WITH ‘GENDER-NEUTRAL’ TERMS IN SCHOOLS

Minesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and first lady Gwen Walz, read to students

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, left, and first lady Gwen Walz, read to a group of kindergartners at Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Glen Stubbe)

The results also found that in math, 54.5% either do not meet or only partially meet requirements for the subject.

FORMER TEACHER REVEALS WHICH STUDENTS SUFFERED ‘THE MOST’ UNDER WALZ'S PANDEMIC-ERA GUIDELINES

The results reported that 45.5% of students do meet standards in math assessments.

empty corridor and student lockers at a school in Minneapolis

An empty corridor and student lockers at a school in Minneapolis are seen after teachers announce they will go on strike on March 8, 2022. (Kerem Yucel)

Additionally, 50.2% of students are either not meeting or only partially meeting standards for reading, while about 49.8% are meeting standards. 

"Another dismal MCA test score report from @GovTimWalz’s education department — an astonishing 53.5% of Minnesota 3rd Graders are not reading at grade level,"  House Republicans posted on X after the new data was released.

Calls placed to Gov. Tim Walz seeking comment were not returned by press time.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

