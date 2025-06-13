Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Tim Walz lets loose in rant-filled talk with liberal think tank

Democratic Minnesota governor floated China as a 'neutral actor' with 'moral authority' to negotiate Middle East peace

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Published
close
Tim Walz criticized for 'naive' claim on world's 'moral authority': 'Might be the Chinese' Video

Tim Walz criticized for 'naive' claim on world's 'moral authority': 'Might be the Chinese'

'Outnumbered' panelists weigh in after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz suggested China may be the 'moral authority' in the world after stating the U.S. is not a 'neutral actor.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has built a reputation for his off-the-cuff comments.

The Democratic Minnesota governor made no exception during a Center for American Progress (CAP) event on Friday morning called, "What’s Next: Conversations on the Path Forward."

Walz said China might be the voice of "moral authority" following Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leaders. 

"Now, who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority? Who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor, and we maybe never were," Walz said of the U.S.' role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle East. 

TIM WALZ HOPES IT RAINS ON TRUMP'S MILITARY PARADE: 'I'M JUST GOING TO CONFESS'

gov tim walz confused shrug

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a get-out-the-vote rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 22, 2024. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

According to Walz, the U.S. once attempted "to be somewhat of the arbitrator" in those negotiations during the Iran Nuclear Deal, but he said Americans must face the reality that the "neutral actor" with the "moral authority" to lead negotiations in the Middle East "might be the Chinese."

TIM WALZ FLOATS CHINA AS 'NEUTRAL ACTOR' WITH 'MORAL AUTHORITY' TO NEGOTIATE MIDDLE EAST PEACE

Walz didn't elaborate on why China would be that world leader. 

The Minnesota Democrat also admitted he is hoping for rain during President Donald Trump's military parade. 

"I have never so hoped for rain in my life," Walz said. 

Trump is hosting a massive Flag Day military parade on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to gather in the nation’s capital to witness the historic parade, which also coincides with the president's 79th birthday. 

Trump, Walz split

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, right, said he is hoping for rain during President Donald Trump's military parade on Saturday. (Getty Images)

"This is not Pyongyang on a Saturday," Walz said, referring to the capital of North Korea, which is a communist, totalitarian dictatorship. Walz has joined many Democrats, including those planning to protest on Saturday, in criticizing Trump's military parade by drawing comparisons to China and North Korea's military parades. 

Trump's military parade on Saturday comes amid escalated conflict in the Middle East, after Israel launched air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and military leaders, and Iran responded by launching missiles toward Israeli territory. 

Walz was ridiculed earlier this year for celebrating Tesla's stock drop as protests raged on, rejecting Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

"On the iPhone, they’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day — $225 and dropping," Walz said at the time.

Walz on Friday said that speaking out against Musk and Tesla "worked" because it started to hurt the billionaire personally. 

tim walz with glasses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz looks on during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.  (Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Democrat, who rose to the national stage as former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate during her brief 2024 presidential campaign, criticized Trump along his usual attack lines on Friday. 

Walz said Trump is "incompetent at governing," and America is in a "dangerous time" under Trump's leadership, which he said is "marching towards authoritarianism" following the chaotic incident in which authorities forcibly removed Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., at a Department of Homeland Security press conference on Thursday. 

The former vice presidential candidate also said he was successful in labeling Trump "weird" during the 2024 presidential campaign. 

"I thought instead of making him a scary authoritarian wannabe who is incredibly dangerous, which I believe he is, I just thought, what a weird dude doing some of this stuff," Walz said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz added he "got a bunch of heat" for "inciting violence because I said we should bully the c--- out of Donald Trump."

Earlier this year, the Minnesota governor said Harris chose him as her running mate, in part, because, "I could code talk to White guys watching football, fixing their truck" and "put them at ease," describing himself as the "permission structure" for White men from rural America to vote for Democrats. 

"I think I'll give you pretty good stuff, but I'll also give you 10% problematic," he added. 

Walz laughed off criticism over inconsistencies in his background on the 2024 campaign trail, describing himself as a "knucklehead."

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics