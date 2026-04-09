Minnesota fraud scandal: Sixth family member who met with AG Ellison set to plead guilty

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Yet another member of a family within Minnesota’s Somali community is expected to plead guilty Thursday in the massive fraud scandal that has drawn national attention and prompted criticism of Attorney General Keith Ellison over a meeting he held with members of the family in question.

Gandi Mohamed, 45, is expected to either plead guilty at a change of plea hearing scheduled for Thursday or choose to enter a plea of no contest, which would allow him to accept conviction and be sentenced without admitting guilt, according to court records.

Mohamed is the sixth member of his family who would be pleading guilty in the scheme prosecutors say fraudulently claimed to be serving meals while instead pocketing $14 million from the federal child nutrition program, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported.

Center of the American Experiment policy fellow Bill Glahn told Fox News Digital that "it’s good that he and his co-conspirators have all been convicted in the case, however, a courtroom trial would have been a useful exercise to show the public the scope and scale of the fraud."

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The Mohamed family was present at the now infamous 2021 meeting between Ellison and members of the Somali community where would-be fraudsters can be heard asking the state's attorney general to help them secure more funding, before the conversation turned to campaign donations.

"The only way that we can protect what we have is by inserting ourselves into the political arena. Putting our votes where it needs to be. But most importantly, putting our dollars in the right place. And supporting candidates that will fight to protect our interests," one of the Somali community members says in the recording.

"That's right," Ellison responds.

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Ellison has denied any wrongdoing regarding the recording, saying he was completely unaware of the fraudsters' crimes at the time of the meeting. The meeting occurred before any convictions in the case and before anyone had been indicted by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department.

"I took a meeting in good faith with people I didn’t know and some turned out to have done bad things. I did nothing for them and took nothing from them," Ellison wrote in an April 2025 op-ed for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Following that meeting, Gandi gave the max $2,500 campaign donation to Ellison that the attorney general returned to the Department of Justice in 2025.

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"Our Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is not only looking the other way but doing so after taking donations from these very fraudsters," Republican Dalia al-Aqidi who is running for Congress in Minneapolis against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., told Fox News Digital. "This is a betrayal of every Minnesotan who trusted him with that office."

Al-Aqidi explained that the voters in her district are "furious" about the fraud scandal.

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"Which is why I've rolled out a five-point plan to prevent fraud before it starts," al-Aqidi said. "This isn't just about taxpayers, it's about people who really need food and housing. Preventing fraud isn't complicated, it just takes the political will to stop this type of abuse. It's clear that this scheme is being used to buy votes, and that has to stop."

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.