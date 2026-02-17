Minnesota Democrats demand reparations from ICE after losing $18 billion to Somali fraud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Minnesota Democrats are demanding the federal government "pay for what they broke" following weeks of DHS’ immigration enforcement surge — a demand that comes after fraudsters stole as much as $18 billion from taxpayers who funded the state’s social services programs under their watch.

Embattled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey both made public overtures to the feds for reimbursement for usage of state and city resources and recouping of other alleged damages.

"The federal government needs to pay for what they broke here. There [is] going to be accountability on the things that happened, but one of the things is the incredible and immense costs that were borne by the people of this state," Walz recently said.

"The federal government needs to be responsible. You don't get to break things and then just leave without doing something about it," he said, adding that he will be asking Minnesota’s congressional delegation to be "doing the things necessary" — apparently for reimbursement claims.

Frey estimated economic and financial costs to his city to top $203 million, telling Minnesota Public Radio he would like to see the state and federal governments help pay.

"I’m not naive to think that we’re going to get the entire amount," Frey said, adding that about 76,000 Minneapolis residents require relief in some form or another.

Minneapolis estimated $47 million in lost wages for people "afraid to leave home" for work, $81 million in small business revenue losses and $4.7 million from hotel cancellations, according to the outlet.

The likelihood of federal reimbursement appeared grim after White House Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on "Fox & Friends."

"A lot of things were broken, but it wasn't because of Trump administration," Homan said Sunday.

Homan questioned whether Walz spoke out similarly against the "broken" southern border during the tenure of his former running mate, Kamala Harris.

"Did Governor Walz speak out against that — with the overdose deaths and sex trafficking and terrorists? No."

Further, Walz’s administration remains under national scrutiny for as much as $18 billion in social services fraud, with a large portion reportedly stemming from members of the Somali immigrant community.

Millions of dollars flowed out of Minnesota to Mogadishu and other places, potentially into the hands of African terror group Al Shabaab, according to multiple reports.

David Hoch, a Minnesota journalist who traveled to various alleged fraudulent childcares, testified to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in a recent hearing that the cost to taxpayers could be "easily in excess of $30 billion when you take everything into account."

Some of the state programs defrauded get part or all of their funds for disbursement from federal coffers, meaning taxpayers nationwide contributed to the pot defrauded in Minnesota.

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell recently said on social media that Walz was "either grossly negligent, incompetent or complicit with the fraud."

Walz has since stated he will not seek a third term in St. Paul.