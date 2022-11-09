Minnesota AG Ellison claims victory with narrow lead

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison continued to hold a narrow lead over Republican challenger Jim Schultz on Wednesday.

While the race had yet to be called, the incumbent claimed victory.

"Thank you Minnesota, for the great honor of serving you as your Attorney General and for reelecting me last night," he said in a tweet. "I promise to continue helping you afford your lives and live with dignity, safety, and respect – every day."

The Associated Press said Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, which is well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Democrats won big in the state, clinching both houses of the state Legislature and the governor’s race to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.

Gov. Tim Walz won re-election against the GOP's Scott Jensen with a little more than 52% of the vote against Jensen’s 44.6%.

Julie Blaha also claimed victory over Republican opponent Ryan Wilson in the Minnesota state auditor race, although it has not yet been called.

MINNESOTA ELECTION RESULTS: DEMOCRATS RIDE 'BLUE WAVE’ TO TRIFECTA WIN, TAKE FULL CONTROL OF STATE GOVERNMENT

"I'm honored by Minnesotans' confidence in my leadership and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue to serve them," she said in a Wednesday release.

"Our victory is a message that the Minnesotans want their auditor to continue to focus on local government, to ultimately protect our freedom to make decisions in our own communities," Blaha said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Schultz nor Wilson immediately replied to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.