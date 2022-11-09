Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Minnesota election results: Democrats ride ‘blue wave’ to trifecta win, take full control of state government

Dems take full party control of Minnesota state government for first time in 8 years

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Marc Thiessen tears into Republican Party after midterms: 'Squandered a historic opportunity' Video

Marc Thiessen tears into Republican Party after midterms: 'Squandered a historic opportunity'

Marc Thiessen, speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, sounds off on results from the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats in Minnesota rode a blue wave to victory Tuesday, winning both houses of the state Legislature and the governor’s race to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.

Single-party control of the state was confirmed Wednesday morning when Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats.

GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt had earlier conceded the state House to Democrats while Democratic Gov. Tim Walz won re-election on Tuesday night.

"Tim Walz is the governor for four more years," GOP challenger Scott Jensen told supporters in a concession speech. "Republicans, quite frankly, we didn’t have a red wave. It was a blue wave. And we need to stop, we need to recalibrate, we need to ask ourselves: ‘OK, what can we learn from this? What can we do better? How do we go forward?’"

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the crowd at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the crowd at the DFL election-night party after winning re-election against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Waltz won with a little more than 52% of the vote against Jensen’s 44.6%.

While several legislative races were yet to be called as of Wednesday morning, Democrats appeared to exceed the 68 seats they need to preserve their majority in the House, while Democrats appeared to have the 34 seats needed to control the Senate.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen speaks during the Minnesota GOP Election Night Party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Hilton Doubletree in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)

The only other time that Minnesota saw single-party control in the past 30 years was when Democrats held full power in 2013-14, and the last time any Minnesota Republican won statewide office was in 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected.

Democrats took full control of the Minnesota state government for the first time in eight years.

Democrats took full control of the Minnesota state government for the first time in eight years. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Democrats also appeared poised to keep Minnesota's three other constitutional offices. Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated Republican election skeptic Kim Crockett, winning more votes than any other Democratic statewide candidate including Walz.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha held narrow leads over GOP challengers Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson in races that had yet to be called Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics