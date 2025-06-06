Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Mike Johnson says he hopes Trump, Musk 'reconcile' amid ongoing feud

Republicans close ranks around president after Tesla CEO's criticism of party's budget reconciliation bill

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he hopes President Donald Trump and Elon Musk "reconcile" after a furious public feud over Republicans' "one big, beautiful bill."

"I was with the president in the Oval Office yesterday afternoon as some of this was unfolding, and I can tell you, as he said in his own words, he was just, he was disappointed, and I was surprised by Elon's sudden opposition," Johnson told reporters on Friday.

"I believe in redemption. That's part of my worldview, and I think it's good for the party and the country if all that's worked out."

Then, without addressing Musk directly, Johnson appeared to chide him for attacking Trump.

Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Donald Trump split

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., center, said he hopes Elon Musk, left, and President Donald Trump "reconcile." (Getty Images/AP)

"I'll tell you what, do not doubt and do not second guess and don't ever challenge the President of the United States, Donald Trump. He is the leader of the party, he’s the most consequential political figure of this generation, in probably the modern era, and he's doing an excellent job for the people," Johnson said.

Asked whether he'd spoken to Musk since the tirade, Johnson said earlier Friday morning, "We exchanged texts, but I'm not going to talk about the content of it."

Johnson also said Republicans were unfazed by the criticism coming from the tech billionaire often called the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk

Musk blasted Republicans' reconciliation bill. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

"Members are not shaken at all. We are going to pass this legislation on our deadline, and we're very bullish about it," he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked about Johnson's call for unity, "President Trump is focused on making our country great again and passing the One Big Beautiful Bill."

Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier in an interview on Friday that he was not interested in speaking with Musk, nor was he worried about Musk's threat to launch a third political party.

"Elon's totally lost it," the president said.

Trump at podium

Trump said he was not interested in speaking with Musk. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk accused Republicans of not working hard enough to cut federal spending with their budget reconciliation bill, which is aimed at advancing Trump's priorities on tax cuts, immigration, energy, defense and the debt limit.

The Tesla CEO called out Trump, Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., all by name as well.

Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump and their bill.

