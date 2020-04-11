Michigan stay-at-home order now bans visits to friends, relatives, governor says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Traveling to another home within Michigan, even to visit friends or relatives, or to go to a vacation home, is now banned under Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, which has been extended until May 1.

“Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said in a statement, according to Detroit's WXYZ-TV.

Some exceptions to the order -- which takes effect Saturday -- are caring for a relative or their pet, a child, an elderly or disabled person, visiting someone in a health care facility, or attending a funeral with fewer than 10 people.

“All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited. People can still leave the house for outdoor activities…recreational activities are still permitted as long as they’re taking place outside of six feet from anyone else,” Whitmer said in a news conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Residents may visit a home outside of the state or return to Michigan from another state or drive to a Michigan state park, the Free Press reported.

“All other travel is prohibited, including all travel to vacation rentals,” the order says, according to WXYZ.

Terressa Carson, who lives north of Mt. Pleasant in central Michigan, told the newspaper she’s relieved that residents from Detroit – where there are more cases – won’t be able to head to her area where a smaller number of people have the virus.

"Our hospitals are ill-equipped to handle a surge," Carson told the Free Press.