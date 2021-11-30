Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Michigan representative's office broken into and vandalized

Dingell reported the break-in on Monday

Associated Press
A suburban Detroit office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell has been broken into and ransacked, with memorabilia belonging to her late husband and longtime Congressman John Dingell damaged

Dingell reported the break-in at the office in Dearborn on Monday and said it was being investigated by local and U.S. Capitol police. 

"We are working with them to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable for their actions," she said in a news release. 

House Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) speaks during a press conference after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.  Recently, someone broke into her Michigan office. 

House Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) speaks during a press conference after a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.  Recently, someone broke into her Michigan office.  (Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

"Our door and windows were smashed and memorabilia – especially John’s items – was broken," said Dingell, a Democrat who represents Michigan's heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District. "Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now." 

"The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, and division need to end in this country," she added. "We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger." 

Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at Go Bigger on Climate, Care, and Justice! on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Recently, someone broke into her Michigan office and vandalized it.

Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at Go Bigger on Climate, Care, and Justice! on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Recently, someone broke into her Michigan office and vandalized it. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network)

Dingell said her office has been receiving threats for months. It comes at a time of deep polarization between Democrats and Republicans and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. More than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. 

"This vandalization really hits home," Dingell said of the damage to her office. "Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer." 

