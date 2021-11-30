Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Waukesha parade suspect speaks publicly for first time since attack

Darrell Brooks joined a court conference call Tuesday and spoke for the first time since he plowed his car through holiday revelers at a Christmas parade.

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Darrell Brooks spoke for the first time Tuesday since allegedly plowing his red SUV into an annual Christmas parade, killing six people. 

He joined a virtual Milwaukee court conference by phone from the Waukesha County Jail where he's being held on $5 million bond for the shocking attack on holiday revelers. 

"Can you hear Mr. Brooks?" asked the court clerk. 

"Yes," he replied.

Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin. 

Darrell Brooks, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after making his initial appearance, Tuesday in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin.  (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

It was the only word he spoke during the brief video conference – he was the sole participant to join by phone. 

His lawyer, Joseph Domask requested the hearing so he could withdraw from the case, citing too many relationships with victims of Brooks' Nov. 21 rampage that injured more than 60 people.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE HORROR: MILWAUKEE DA ANNOUNCES INTERNAL REVIEW OF DARRELL BROOKS BAIL RECOMMENDATION

Judge David Feiss granted Domask's motion to withdraw on the two cases. Domask had represented Brooks in a Nov. 2 incident in which he ran over his ex-girlfriend leaving tire marks on her legs. 

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office came under fire for recommending $1,000 bail for the career criminal, leaving him free to drive through parade goers.

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Tuesday.

Five adult victims killed in the Waukesha parade attack. A sixth victim, this one a child, was announced in court Tuesday.

The second case stemmed from a July 24, 2020, incident in which Brooks allegedly shot at his nephew.

He's charged with six counts of intentional homicide and other raps for the parade attack. Another lawyer represents him that case.

