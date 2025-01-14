Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration, 11 days after missing Carter funeral

Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump on Monday, which will mark the second absence in two weeks from a gathering of former presidents and their spouses. Obama was not in attendance at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week.

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration event along with former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and their spouses.

"Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," reads a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press.

MICHELLE OBAMA, DICK CHENEY AMONG NOTABLE ABSENCES AT CARTER FUNERAL

It is unclear why former first lady Michelle Obama is skipping Trump’s inauguration.

Former presidents Trump, Bush and Clinton and their spouses all attended Carter's funeral on Jan. 9 at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., as did former President Barack Obama. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband also attended, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife.

Former President Bill Clinton will attend next week’s swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed to the AP. Former first lady Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said. The Office of George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush are attending.

At Carter’s funeral, Trump and Obama appeared to put their political differences aside and were seen chatting and laughing together despite the former Democrat president's history of political animosity with the returning Republican.

All three former presidents and their wives attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, including Hillary Clinton, after she lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. Carter also attended.

President-elect Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not attend President Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Obama Foundation for comment.

WATCH: Melania Trump talks Amazon documentary, second transition during sit-down interview

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM ‘AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL’ AT TRUMP INAUGURATION

The news of Michelle Obama sidestepping the inauguration comes a day after former first lady Melania Trump revealed that she and her husband did not get enough information from the Obama administration about moving into the White House back in January 2017, for the beginning of the first Trump administration.

"The difference is, I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the processes," the former first lady told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Monday.

"The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information, the information was upheld from us from the previous administration. But this time I have everything. I have the plans. I could move in. I already packed. I already selected the furniture that needs to go in. So it's very different a transition this time, second time around."

The inauguration events will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, the Village People and Lee Greenwood. Underwood, the 2005 "American Idol" winner, will be singing "America the Beautiful" and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

A Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital Underwood will perform during the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

TRUMP, OBAMA CHATTING AND LAUGHING AT CARTER FUNERAL LIGHTS UP SOCIAL MEDIA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The '70s disco group Village People have been a staple during Trump's rallies over the past year, with hits like "Y.M.C.A" and "Macho Man" being played.

The group is slated to perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls and a rally he's holding in Washington the day before his inauguration.

Along with Greenwood, opera singer Christopher Macchio is set to make a performance during Trump's inauguration festivities, The Associated Press reported.

Fox News’ Janelle Ash, Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.