Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Melania Trump posts photo of son Barron, 18, voting for the 1st time in election with father at top of ticket

Barron Trump, 18, votes for the first time

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Young people are ‘100% on fire for Trump’, says Gen Z voter Video

Young people are ‘100% on fire for Trump’, says Gen Z voter

Conservative Gen Z influencer Bo Loudon shares how he and Barron Trump worked together to generate support among young voters for former President Trump on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Melania Trump celebrated that her 18-year-old son, Barron, voted for the first time on Tuesday, saying he cast his ballot for his father, former President and now President-elect Trump. 

"Voted for the first time - for his dad!" the former first lady wrote on X, sharing a photo of Barron from behind at the voting booth.

The post on her official account added the hashtags: #18yearsold #presidentialelection #proud." 

Donald and Melania Trump voted in-person on Tuesday at the Mandel Recreation Center near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

MELANIA TRUMP REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS CALM, COOL, FOCUSED AND HEALTHY: 'GUIDING PRINCIPLE'

Barron Trump votes

Melania Trump shared a photo of what she said was her son, Barron, voting for the first time. (@MELANIATRUMP)

By contrast, Vice President Harris told reporters in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday that she had voted via a mail-in ballot that was "on its way" to California. 

Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March, is Melania's only child with the president-elect. He is a college freshman attending the Stern School of Business at New York University in Manhattan. 

Trump, Melania and Barron on stage at Mar-a-Lago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump dances on stage with former first lady Melania Trump, center, and son Barron Trump at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

TRUMP TAPS INTO GEN Z'S PULSE WITH HELP FROM SON BARRON, WHO TELLS HIM ABOUT HOTTEST TRENDS

Barron, whose childhood included time at the White House during Trump's first term, had been helping his father's campaign with their podcast strategy. 

Trump and Melania vote

Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump after voting on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, told Politico’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast that Barron "has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do." Miller added, "I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has credited Barron for urging him to appear on the Joe Rogan Podcast, among others, as part of outreach to male voters.  Trump dubbed his youngest son the "king of the Internet" in remarks at his Madison Square Garden rally. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

More from Politics