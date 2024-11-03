Harris asked how she's 'feeling' 48 hours from election, tells reporters Trump 'lost' in 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris was asked at the top of a press gaggle of reporters in Detroit, Michigan, "Simply, how are you feeling and have you submitted your ballot?"



Harris, 48 hours from Election Day, admitted that "everyone's a little tired" and "sleep-deprived."



"I am feeling great, I am looking forward to these next 48 hours to continue to talk with the voters and talk about the stakes and talk about the future of our country," Harris said, "Which I think is bright when we're working with the same spirit of building community, building coalitions and building the strength of our economy and our country. I have, I actually just filled out my mail-in ballot, so I have voted."



Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and U.S. senator before she was elected vice president in 2020, declined to answer about how she voted on Proposition 36. The California ballot measure would reverse criminal justice reforms made in her home state in recent years.

KAMALA HARRIS BLASTED FOR 'SCRIPTED' SNL APPEARANCE DAYS BEFORE ELECTION

"I'm not going to talk about the vote on that because honestly it's the Sunday before the election, and I don't intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it," Harris said. "But I did vote."



The initiative, if passed, would make the crime of shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders and increase penalties for some drug charges, including those involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It also would give judges the authority to order people with multiple drug charges to get treatment.

Harris also addressed election integrity concerns, telling reporters former President Trump "lost" in 2020.

NATIONAL POLLS SHOW TRUMP, HARRIS IN TIGHT RACE AS ELECTORATE IS UNHAPPY WITH CHOICES



"So here we are on the Sunday before the election, and I would ask in particular people who have not yet voted to not fall for his tactic, which I think includes suggesting to people that if they vote, their vote won't matter," Harris said. 'Suggesting to people that somehow the integrity of our voting system is not intact, so that they don't vote. And again, I think that it is a tactic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"It is meant to distract from that we have and support free and fair elections in our country," she said. "We did in 2020. He lost. And the systems that are in place for this election in 2024 have integrity. They are good systems, and the vote of the people will determine the outcome of this election, and everyone must know that their vote is their power to determine the outcome of the election, and the vote will count. It does matter."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.