Meet the GOP campaign committee leaders for the 2024 election cycle

Following the midterm elections, the Republican Party is electing a wave of new committee leadership that it hopes will guide it into a successful 2024 election cycle.

As focus quickly shifts toward 2024, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was elected as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., will chair the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa., will represent the GOP as chairwoman of the Republican Governor's Association (RGA).

In a Twitter post, Daines thanked his colleagues for the new position and noted that he plans "to hit the ground running and work toward securing a lasting Republican Senate majority."

Daines will replace current NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., as he faces re-election in 2024.

"I want to congratulate Senator Steve Daines on being elected as the next Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee," Scott said in a statement Wednesday. "Steve is a great Senator who cares deeply about our Party, his state and the country. He’s a proven leader who knows what it takes to win. The NRSC will be in good hands with Steve at the helm."

Hudson, who served four terms as vice chairman of the NRCC before being elected its next chairman, won his midterm race to remain the representative of North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

"I am honored by the unanimous support of my colleagues to lead the NRCC," Hudson said in a statement. "The American people have just entrusted House Republicans with a majority to be the last line of defense in stopping the disastrous Biden administration and saving our country from out-of-control spending, inflation, energy prices, crime, and an open southern border. Working together with our leadership team and entire conference, I am confident we can build on our successes and learn from missed opportunities to expand our majority in 2024."

"To WIN in 2023 and beyond, Republican governors and candidates must show the voters our alternative to the chaos and dysfunction of Washington, D.C.," Gov. Reynolds said in a Twitter post sharing her appreciation for the position of RGA chairwoman. "I am excited to Chair @GOPGovs as we show the nation what effective Republican leadership looks like!"

Also in Congress, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was re-elected as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

On Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed that Ronna McDaniel will seek a fourth two-year term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, reportedly facing a possible challenge from Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won the GOP nomination for speaker of the House by a 188-31 vote, in a challenge against Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a former chairman of the Freedom Caucus.

In 2024, 21 Senate Democrats and only 10 GOP Senators will be up for re-election, giving Republicans an edge going into the upcoming election.

Among the Democrats up for re-election is Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who represents the red state of Montana in the Senate alongside newly elected NRSC chairman Daines.