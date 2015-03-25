McDonnell to give State of the Union Response

Fox has learned that Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) will deliver the GOP response to President Obama's State of the Union next Wednesday. McDonnell's speech will immeidately follow President Obama's address.

WASHINGTON, DC –House Republican Leader John Boehner (OH) and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) announced today that Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell will give the Republican address following the President’s State of the Union address to Congress on January 27, 2010. Further details regarding location, coverage and exact time will be released in the days ahead.

In making the announcement, Leader Boehner noted the Governor’s leadership on the economy and offering solutions to help create jobs and put Virginians back to work:

“As the American people continue to ask, ‘where are the jobs,’ Gov. McDonnell has offered common-sense economic policies in stark contrast to Washington Democrats’ job-killing agenda. We don’t need a government takeover of health care or a ‘cap-and-trade’ national energy tax – we need a common-sense plan to help middle-class families and small businesses and allow them to keep more of what they earn so they can save, invest, and hire.”

Leader McConnell said the Governor understands the frustration of Americans and is a leader who offers common sense solutions:

“Gov. McDonnell understands that the American people are more interested in shrinking unemployment than expanding government. He is an impressive public servant and an excellent choice to offer Republican solutions for our country.”

NOTE: Bob McDonnell is the recently inaugurated 71st Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. In the 2009 gubernatorial campaign he received the most votes of any candidate for Governor in the history of Virginia. Prior to running for Governor, Mr. McDonnell served as the 44th Attorney General of Virginia. He represented the 84th District, Virginia Beach, in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1991-2005. Before his election to the House, McDonnell served as a prosecutor in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. He also served 21 years in the U.S. Army, both active duty and reserves, and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1997. He is married to the former Maureen Gardner of McLean, and they have five children, ages 18-29. Their oldest daughter, Jeanine, recently completed service in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2005-2006.