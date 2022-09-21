McConnell says wealthy 'blue enclaves' getting 'tiny taste' of border towns' experience with migrant arrivals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky applauded Republican governors' transportation of migrants for showing "well-to-do blue enclaves" a glimpse of the border crisis.

McConnell made the remarks Tuesday on the Senate floor in reference to recent relocation programs by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and more.

"Out of desperation, a few governors along our southern border are now giving some Democrat-run states and cities just a tiny, tiny taste of what border communities have been enduring, literally, for years," McConnell said.

He added, "These well-to-do blue enclaves are finally witnessing the smallest fraction of the challenges that open borders have forced on working-class communities all across our country."

DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Racheal Rollin s said she plans to speak to the Department of Justice about possible actions regarding the transportation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Rollins made the comments last week during a press conference. The migrants boarded a bus Friday that departed the liberal island haven and arrived at Joint Base Cape Cod, where Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opened a shelter.

DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House.

"So when Biden is flying these people all over the fruited plain in the middle of the night, I didn't hear a peep out of those people," DeSantis told the crowd Tuesday. "I haven't heard a peep about all the people that have been told by Biden [migrants] can just come in — and they're going, they're being abused by the cartels. They're drowning in the Rio Grande. You had 50 that died in some shed in Texas. I heard no outrage about any of that."