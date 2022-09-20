DeSantis rips into outrage over Martha's Vineyard flights: 'I didn't hear a peep' about Biden flights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed criticism of him flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, claiming his political opponents have ignored similar initiatives from the White House.

DeSantis spoke at an event in Florida Tuesday during which he took questions from the press.

DeSantis was asked by a reporter to comment on harsh criticism from across the aisle accusing him of "human trafficking" for flying approximately 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a famous stronghold of wealthy Democrats.

"So when Biden is flying these people all over the fruited plain in the middle of the night, I didn't hear a peep out of those people," DeSantis told the crowd Tuesday. "I haven't heard a peep about all the people that have been told by Biden [migrants] can just come in — and they're going, they're being abused by the cartels. They're drowning in the Rio Grande. You had 50 that died in some shed in Texas. I heard no outrage about any of that."

DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states, sending two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

DeSantis added that the only reason his critics are addressing the issue now is because of the Martha's Vineyard flights.

The Florida governor claimed the treatment of migrants at the border under President Biden's administration has been atrocious.

"I'm sorry, those migrants were being treated horribly by Biden," DeSantis said. "They were hungry, homeless, they had no opportunity at all. The state of Florida […] offered transport to sanctuary jurisdictions because it's our view that — one, the border should be secured, and we want to have Biden reinstitute policies like ‘Remain in Mexico’ and making sure that people aren't overwhelming."

He asserted that migrants volunteered for the flights amid claims from activist groups that they were "lured" onto flights under false pretenses.

"But, short of that, if you believe in open borders, then … the sanctuary jurisdictions that should have to bear the brunt of the open borders. So that's what we're doing."