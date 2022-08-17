Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mitch McConnell
Published

McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was blown out in her primary Tuesday night

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. 

Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney became one of the most vocal critics of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. 

Representatives for McConnell, R-Ky., did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital Wednesday morning. A representative for the second-ranking Senate Republican, GOP Whip John Thune, R-S.D., also did not provide comment in response to a request from Fox News Digital Wednesday. 

Representatives for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital Wednesday about Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss.

Representatives for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital Wednesday about Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AFTER LANDSLIDE PRIMARY DEFEAT, LIZ CHENEY ANNOUNCES NEW ANTI-TRUMP GROUP, SAYS SHE'S ‘THINKING ABOUT’ WH BID

The congresswoman not only voted for Trump's impeachment in the days following the attack, but became one of two members of the House January 6 Committee to investigate it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed Cheney after blocking Republicans put forward by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who then refused to name any GOP committee members. 

Cheney was also booted from her post as the House GOP conference chair over her vocal opposition to Trump and vote to impeach him. And she was unable to overcome a wave of GOP mobilization against her before being blown out as an incumbent in her Tuesday primary.

LAWMAKERS, PUNDITS REACT TO LIZ CHENEY'S LOSS IN WYOMING: ‘GIRL, BYE’ 

The silence from McConnell comes after he's expressed support for her in the past. 

  • Liz Cheney on Jan. 6 panel
    Image 1 of 2

    Rep. Liz Cheney lost a GOP primary race Tuesday night in a landslide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Sen. John Thune at a news coneference
    Image 2 of 2

    Sen. John Thune has not yet commented on Rep. Liz Cheney losing her primary race Tuesday. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"With regard to the suggestion that the RNC should be in the business of picking and choosing Republicans who ought to be supported, traditionally, the view of the national party committees is that we support all members of our party, regardless of their positions on some issues," McConnell said in a press conference after the RNC censured Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., earlier this year. 

The GOP leader also said in a 2021 appearance on Fox News' "Special Report" that he is "a great admirer of hers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thune has not as vocally embraced Cheney as McConnell – although he also did criticize the RNC for its censure of Cheney, according to The Hill. 

The third-ranking Republican in the Senate, GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., issued a statement on the race shortly after it was called Tuesday night, though it did not mention Cheney by name. 

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her primary win. Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border," Barrasso said. "Along with Cynthia Lummis, the three of us will be a strong, conservative, and effective team for the people of Wyoming."

On the House side, McCarthy campaigned against Cheney in the days leading up to the primary, calling the election "a referendum on the January 6 Committee."

Fox News' Kelly Phares and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics