130 House Republicans, 2 Democrats vote against $2,000 stimulus checks

The bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 from the $600 that was approved before Christmas in the coronavirus stimulus package passed the House Tuesday by a narrow margin, getting 275 votes in favor of the boost when the bill needed 272 "yeas" to pass.

The legislation was brought as a "suspension" measure, meaning the House needed two-thirds of members present to vote in favor to move the bill forward. The House narrowly cleared that hurdle, with 130 Republicans, two Democrats and both of the House's independents voting against the measure.

"Today, I voted against the $435B CASH Act because we cannot continue to endlessly dig our national debt hole deeper," Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill., said in a series of tweets explaining his "no" vote. "Deficit spending during this pandemic is absolutely necessary. If more aid is needed next year, Congress can work on providing that. But fiscal year 2020 (which ended September 30, 2020) recorded a $3.1 trillion deficit which was more than double the previous record."

He added: "Federal debt is now larger than the US economy. Austerity should not be instituted now; stimulus is needed. But this does not mean we do not have to consider what we are spending and what debt we are passing onto future generations."

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., called the $2,000 checks "an ineffective and poorly targeted approach to aiding Americans in distress."

"It is clearly a last-minute political maneuver by President Trump and extremists on both sides of the political spectrum who have been largely absent during months of hard negotiations," Schrader added. "These funds would be better used for programs like PPP and unemployment insurance that directly benefit small businesses and hardworking families who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19."

The independents who voted against the checks are Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., a former Republican who is fiercely fiscally conservative and Rep. Paul Mitchell, I-Mich., also a former Republican who left the GOP in December over Republicans' refusal to admit that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Among the high-profile Republicans to vote against the checks were Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Mo Brooks, R-Ala.; Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Louie Gohmert, R-Texas; Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

All of the members who did not vote, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Ted Yoho, R-Fla., were Republicans.

Below is a list of House members who voted against the $2,000 stimulus checks.

Democrats:

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore.

Rep. Daniel Lipinski, D-Ill.

Independents:

Rep. Paul Mitchell, I-Mich.

Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.

Republicans:

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Rep. Troy Balderson, R-Ind.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind.

Rep. Ted Budd, R-Tenn.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.

Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va.

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio

Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan.

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.

Rep. Virginia Foxx. R-N.C.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Rep. Garret Graves, La.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.

Rep. George Holding, R-N.C.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Rep. John Joyce. R-Pa.

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa.

Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

Rep. Daniel Meuser, R-Pa.

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.V.

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.V.

Rep. Greg Murphy, N.C.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss.

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. R-Wash.

Rep. Mike Rodgers, R-Ala.

Rep. John W. Rose, R-Tenn.

Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz.

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis.

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill.

Rep. Mike Simpson. R-Idaho

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa.

Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla.

Rep. Bryan Steil. R-Wis.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio

Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C.

Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo.

Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich.

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas

Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.