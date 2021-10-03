McAuliffe campaign mocks GOP’s Youngkin, belittles Black group for endorsing him

The campaign of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Terence McAuliffe is brushing off the endorsement of his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC).

Youngkin tweeted Saturday that he was "humbled" by the endorsement by the HRBC, which bills itself as a nonpartisan organization aimed at "enhancing the Black community." The group previously endorsed Democrats McAuliffe for governor in 2013 and Ralph Northam for governor in 2017.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, and look forward to working closely with them and all Black Virginians to implement my Day One Game Plan to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Youngkin said in a statement Saturday.

"Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode," he added.

McAuliffe’s campaign and allies have attempted to diminish the endorsement by downplaying the group’s influence.

"@TeamYoungkin thinks Twitter is real life," tweeted Manuel Bonder, deputy communications director of the Virginia Democratic Party.

"I love it when the Youngkin team tweets HUGE NEWS about a Republican group endorsing their Republican candidate," McAuliffe campaign spokeswoman Christina Freundlich wrote on Twitter, despite the group’s prior endorsements of Democrats.

The HRBC also previously endorsed Cheryl Turpin, a Democrat who served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2018 to 2020.