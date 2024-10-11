Expand / Collapse search
Mayorkas grabs high-end sushi from DC Nobu directly after quick stop in Hurricane Helene-hit North Carolina

Nobu D.C.'s 'Omakase' tasting menu costs $200 per person

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Secretary Mayorkas delivers update on Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina Video

Secretary Mayorkas delivers update on Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivered remarks on Thursday, asserting that the federal government has the resources to attend to both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton relief.

After a visit to Hurricane Helene-hit North Carolina on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a stop to Washington, D.C.'s ritzy sushi restaurant Nobu.

Mayorkas visited North Carolina and delivered an update to Thursday afternoon's White House press briefing via satellite, asserting that the federal government can handle both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton relief.

"No resources needed for Hurricane Helene response will be diverted to respond to Hurricane Milton," said Mayorkas. "We have made it clear we will be there for every impacted community, every step of the way."

MAYORKAS DOUBLES DOWN, HAMMERS 'PERNICIOUS' MISINFORMATION AMID FEMA CRITICISM

According to the DHS' update on Thursday, search and rescue teams have rescued over 4,300 people stranded or lost due to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina so far. More than 220 people have died from Helene across the Southeast, according to current numbers.

Mayorkas announced via X that he arrived in the Tar Heel state around 10:00 am on Thursday. 

Directly after his visit to storm-torn North Carolina, Secretary Mayorkas jetted back to Washington, D.C., where a photographer with the NYPost caught the DHS head whisking away a dinner order.

NC LAWMAKER ACCUSES MAYORKAS OF POLITICIZING 'TRAGEDY FOR PERSONAL GAIN' AFTER FEMA FUNDING ALARMS

The Post showed snaps of Mayorkas bringing out several to-go bags from the restaurant at around 5:15 pm.

Mayorkas White House press briefing North Carolina

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, turns to the screen to introduce Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on screen, who joined the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Nobu is a high-end international sushi chain, with Wagyu beef retailing for $40 per ounce. Their D.C. location has advertised a chef's tasting menu that costs $200 per person, called "Omakase." Nobu is best known for its association with world-famous Japanese "Iron Chef" Masaharu Morimoto.

Mayorkas has recently come under fire for going shoe shopping after Hurricane Helene had made landfall and before his visit to the Tar Heel State.

Mayorkas North Carolina visit

Secretary Mayorkas visited with officials on the ground in Helene-hit North Carolina on Thursday, including officials from FEMA. (@SecMayorkas via X)

Elon Musk made a post on his site X on Tuesday the 8 saying, "Maybe Mayorkas could take a break from shoe shopping to look into this," citing reporting from Fox News' Chad Pergram on untapped FEMA funds.

In another post on X from earlier on Thursday, Mayorkas wrote, "This morning, I spoke with @NC_Governor Roy Cooper, @SenThomTillis, and @SenTedBuddNC, and reiterated the full force of our @DHSgov and federal support to the people of North Carolina as we work to recover and rebuild. We will be there every step of the way."

Nobu restaurants did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

