NC lawmaker accuses Mayorkas of politicizing 'tragedy for personal gain' after FEMA funding alarms

A Republican congressman from hard-hit North Carolina is accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of playing politics with Hurricane Helene after the storm ravaged the Southeast and killed more than 230 people.

Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., implored his district’s residents to not believe "outrageous rumors" about the response to the storm in an open letter published Tuesday.

"[Federal Emergency Management Agency] FEMA officials have repeatedly affirmed that the agency has enough money for immediate response and recovery needs over the next few months," Edwards wrote. "Secretary Mayorkas’ statement indicating otherwise was an irresponsible attempt to politicize a tragedy for personal gain."

He also defended FEMA from "outrageous rumors" that disaster funds were being diverted to help illegal immigrants, and that aid was being blocked from reaching its destination.

"We have seen a level of support that is unmatched by most any other disaster nationwide; but amidst all of the support, we have also seen an uptick in untrustworthy sources trying to spark chaos by sharing hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and hearsay about hurricane response efforts across our mountains," Edwards wrote.

It comes after Mayorkas warned last week that FEMA did not have the funds to make it through the current hurricane season, spurring alarm across the country.

Mayorkas was forced to clarify those comments during the same conversation with reporters, stating FEMA had funding to meet its "immediate needs."

The comments were met with skepticism by GOP leaders after Congress made $20 billion in FEMA funds available in federal funding legislation last month, and it exacerbated tensions as some North Carolina residents are already struggling with adequate supplies and aid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., suggested to Fox News Digital last week that the House would act on additional disaster aid as soon as possible but noted it likely will not be possible until November, when Congress returns after the election.

Edwards said in his letter that he was already helping prepare a supplemental funding bill for when the time comes.

The funding woes also prompted some Republicans to point to a separate FEMA-run program that provides support to illegal immigrants at the border, questioning whether the roughly $1 billion allocated there over the last two fiscal years was taken from money for disaster relief.

However, Edwards unequivocally denied that in his Tuesday letter, despite top Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., promoting the claim.

"Disaster response efforts and individual assistance are funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts," Edwards said. "FEMA’s non-disaster related presence at the border has always been of major concern to me, even before Hurricane Helene, and I will continue to condemn their deployment of personnel to the southern border, but we must separate the two issues."

Edwards admitted FEMA had "shortfalls" in its response but denied the federal agency was seizing private property or providing only $750 to disaster survivors, claims that were spread on the internet by unverified sources.

He also said FEMA was not conducting road closures or vehicle inspections, nor was it restricting airspace for rescue operations.

"Nobody seeking to fly resources into Western North Carolina will be prohibited from doing so by the FAA or North Carolina Emergency Management so long as they coordinate their efforts with NC Aviation," Edwards wrote.

It comes after Elon Musk spread rumors that FEMA was blocking the distribution of supplies and that airspace was blocked amid his efforts to distribute Starlink internet connections.

Edwards also assured that Hurricane Helene "was NOT geoengineered by the government," noting, "Nobody can control the weather."

That came in response to online conspiracy theories that the federal government intentionally created the hurricane to take control of the area's lithium mines.

The DHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.