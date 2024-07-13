Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Mayorkas denied 'repeated requests' for more Secret Service protection for Trump, GOP lawmaker says

The House House Homeland Security Committee will probe the Secret Service allegations, a source tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A House Republican lawmaker is alleging that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas denied stronger Secret Service protection for former President Trump multiple times.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., made the accusation hours after Trump was grazed by a bullet at his Saturday Pennsylvania rally.

"I have very reliable sources telling me there have been repeated requests for stronger secret service protection for President Trump. Denied by Secretary Mayorkas," Waltz wrote on X.

The House Homeland Security Committee is planning on investigating reports that Trump was denied stronger Secret Service protection before the rally, a source told Fox News Digital.

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"The Committee has seen these reports, as well, and are going to be conducting thorough oversight into what happened both leading up to and in the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Trump. Obviously, such reports are deeply troubling and demand investigation," the source said.

One rally attendee was killed, and two others were injured after a shooter opened fire at the former president's campaign rally, according to a Secret Service statement. The shooter was also killed.

Waltz, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, would not elaborate on his comments when Fox News Digital reached out to his office.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Mayorkas

Rep. Mike Waltz accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of denying more security for Trump (Getty Images)

That's in addition to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who publicly called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheadle to publicly testify before his panel. 

"The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon," he wrote on X.

Trump released a statement hours after the shooting thanking law enforcement and expressing condolences for the person who died.

Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz is a member of the House Intelligence Committee (Getty Images)

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

