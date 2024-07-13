Trump returns to Pennsylvania for pre-convention rally in swing state

Former President Trump returned to the swing state of Pennsylvania on Saturday just two days before Republicans gather for the convention and prepare to nominate him for the third consecutive time.

Trump's trip and rally to Butler County, in Western Pennsylvania, was set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral votes, is one of the most vital battleground states that Trump's campaign has focused on.

The former president held a rally last month at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Trump has strung out his choice of running mate, leaving speculation soaring about whom the former president will choose.

The most-mentioned possibilities are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Vance, in nearby Ohio, will not be in attendance at the rally, Fox News has learned.

The Democratic Party has been engulfed in a crisis since President Biden's dismal debate performance that has sparked calls for him to step aside, leaving Trump mainly out of the spotlight.

The former president has made just a few public appearances over the course of the last few weeks, while Biden has kicked into high gear to quell fears about his mental acuity.