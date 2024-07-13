Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump returns to Pennsylvania for pre-convention rally in swing state

Pennsylvania, with its 19 electoral votes, is one of the most vital battleground states

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump rallies with supporters ahead of the RNC Video

WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump rallies with supporters ahead of the RNC

The former president is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days.

Former President Trump returned to the swing state of Pennsylvania on Saturday just two days before Republicans gather for the convention and prepare to nominate him for the third consecutive time. 

Trump's trip and rally to Butler County, in Western Pennsylvania, was set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show grounds. 

Pennsylvania, with 19 electoral votes, is one of the most vital battleground states that Trump's campaign has focused on.

The former president held a rally last month at Temple University in Philadelphia.

TRUMP DROPS MAJOR HINT ON HIS RUNNING MATE, AND TIMING OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Trump supporters

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Female Trump supporter

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Trump has strung out his choice of running mate, leaving speculation soaring about whom the former president will choose.

TRUMP'S ODDS OF WINNING PRESIDENCY SOAR AS BIDEN FACES GROWING SCRUTINY

The most-mentioned possibilities are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Vance, in nearby Ohio, will not be in attendance at the rally, Fox News has learned.

Republicans at Trump rally

A man holds a sign as he and others wait for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event in Butler, Pa.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Democratic Party has been engulfed in a crisis since President Biden's dismal debate performance that has sparked calls for him to step aside, leaving Trump mainly out of the spotlight.

The former president has made just a few public appearances over the course of the last few weeks, while Biden has kicked into high gear to quell fears about his mental acuity.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

