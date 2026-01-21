Mayor Frey shares highly produced video speaking on Latino radio station: 'You're brave and you're tough'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a highly produced social media video posted Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sat down with a local Latino radio station to blast ICE, promise sanctuary-style protections and portray himself as a defender of immigrant communities.

"Let me tell you very clearly: I am proud to have you in our city, to call you my neighbor, to call you my family," Frey told La Raza listeners in the video. "We don't back down when it comes to helping our family. You all make our city a better place."

He added the Latino community "can feel safe calling 911, because the [Minneapolis Police Department] (MPD) does not do immigration enforcement work," noting "their job is to keep people safe."

"You have an entire city that is standing strong with you, and we won't back down," Frey said. "You are part of the fabric of who we are, as Minneapolis."

Frey then hugged a man sitting next to him at the table during the video, saying, "You've got a lot of people that care about you. You're brave and you're tough."

He also grabbed the man's hand and put his arm around him during the videotaped discussion. Frey started the video speaking Spanish but then appeared to switch to using his phone to translate the conversation.

Along with the video, Frey wrote a message to Minneapolitans, accusing ICE of causing "real harm."

"Yesterday I sat down with La Raza… a trusted voice for our Latino community," he wrote in the post. "We talked honestly about the real harm federal immigration agents are causing in our neighborhoods — spreading fear and hurting families. That’s not who we are, and I’ll keep standing with our community."

The video was posted less than a day after the mayor publicly responded to federal prosecutors launching a probe into his alleged impeding of law enforcement efforts in the state.

"When the federal gov weaponizes its power to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned," Frey wrote in an X post Tuesday. "We shouldn’t live in a country where federal law enforcement is used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with.

"In Minneapolis, we won't be afraid," Frey continued. "We know the difference between right and wrong and, as Mayor, I'll continue doing the job I was elected to do: keeping our community safe and standing up for our values."