NYC Mayor Adams makes politically charged call for 'national response' on gun control after subway shooting

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for a national response on gun control Tuesday following a shooting in a Brooklyn subway station.

At least 10 people were shot in the incident, including seven males and three females, according to authorities. Thirteen people suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, falling down or suffering from a panic attack. Five people were in critical condition but were expected to survive.

At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation, and other conditions. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

"Every day I wake up to protect this city, and they have trusted me as their mayor," Adams told CNN host Alisyn Camerota following the shooting.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: PERSON OF INTEREST IDENTIFIED

"And I have trust in the professionals that are carrying out the job of ensuring that our city is safe. And they're doing that every day. They're putting their lives on the line to remove dangerous people off our streets and dangerous weapons off our streets, and we know we're going to get crime under control," Adams continued.

Adams went on to say that "the problem we're facing is a problem that is hitting our entire nation right now," which he said merits "a national response" on the issue of gun violence.

Adams touted how the New York Police Department (NYPD) has taken nearly 1,800 guns off the streets of New York City this year.

"We're going to continue to do our job, but there is some assistance that's going to be needed," said Adams, stressing the importance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the necessity of making ghost guns illegal.

"There's so many things that we could do to assist the cities across America, particularly New York City to make sure that we're a safe place for our residents," said Adams.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.