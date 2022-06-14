Expand / Collapse search
Maxine Waters
Published

Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID for second time this year after attending Summit of the Americas

Waters tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time despite being vaccinated and double boosted

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for the second this year, has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending last week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. 

"Yesterday, after learning of a potential exposure at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, I was notified that I tested positive for COVID," Waters said in a statement released Tuesday. "I am currently isolating and have no symptoms." 

Waters, who is vaccinated and double boosted, tested positive for the virus in April but said she did not experience any symptoms. 

"If you haven’t received the vaccine and/or booster, I encourage you to do so," Waters said in her Tuesday statement. "I am feeling fine and resting at home."

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., arrives for a news conference to talk about housing funds in President Joe Biden's government overhaul, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. 

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., arrives for a news conference to talk about housing funds in President Joe Biden's government overhaul, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CHINA CITY MAYOR APOLOGIZES OVER COVID-19 LOCKDOWN RESPONSE

Waters is among a growing list of political leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Summit of the Americas, which gathered dignitaries, diplomats, and business leaders from across the hemisphere.  

President Biden’s top health official, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, announced Monday he had tested positive for the virus – for the second time in less than a month – after attending the summit. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Monday that he had tested positive after attending the event. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

