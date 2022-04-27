Expand / Collapse search
California
Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19

Adam Sabes
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., announced on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing no symptoms.

Waters said that she is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is currently isolating.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., arrives for a news conference to talk about housing funds in President Joe Biden's government overhaul, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms. I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and recommend everyone to get vaccinated if you have not done so already," Waters said.

