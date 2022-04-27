Rep. Maxine Waters tests positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., announced on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing no symptoms.

Waters said that she is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is currently isolating.

"Today, I have received a positive test result for COVID. I am currently isolating and have no symptoms. I am following all protocols as recommended by the Office of the Attending Physician and CDC guidance. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated and to have received two booster shots. Thankfully, I am feeling fine and recommend everyone to get vaccinated if you have not done so already," Waters said.