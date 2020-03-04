Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

Matt Gaetz wears gas mask to review coronavirus spending bill

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took precautions to shield himself from the coronavirus, wearing a biohazard mask as he reviewed the supplemental appropriation bill ahead of a vote on Wednesday.

Gaetz posted a photo of himself in the mask on Twitter and later sat on the House floor with the gear on his head.

HOUSE EASILY PASSES $8.3B SPENDING BILL TO BATTLE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The House passed the $8.3 billion supplemental spending bill with bipartisan support as cases of coronavirus continue to pile up and the death toll rose to 11 in the U.S. earlier in the day.

Gaetz, whose home state of Florida has three confirmed cases of the virus, voted in support of the bill but not without hesitation.

"I voted for the Coronavirus legislation because we must have resources now to prevent further spread," he said on Twitter. "But I didn’t feel good about it. $8Billion+ in spending without offsets. The next generation will have to pay for their own pandemics....and ours too...with interest."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The legislation now goes on to the Senate where it is also expected to pass easily on Thursday, with the support of top Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran