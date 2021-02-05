Matt Gaetz blasts House Democrats for mocking request to recite Pledge of Allegiance at hearing

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., slammed comments made by House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler and House Democrats on Friday, after his request to recite the Pledge of Allegiance was shut down and allegedly mocked by colleagues behind closed doors.

During an interview on "The Faulkner Focus," Gaetz stated that it was "disheartening" to hear his colleagues "mocking" him, in what he described as an attempt to unify the country and celebrate patriotism.

GAETZ ASKS TO OPEN JUDICIARY MEETINGS WITH PLEDGE; NADLER SAYS ONCE A DAY IS ENOUGH: ‘WE’RE COVERED’

When asked by Gaetz for the committee to recite the pledge, in what he considered "a nice gesture," Nadler shut him down, claiming that "it’s unnecessary" since the full House begins each day with the text and that there was "no need" to do it twice.

In a hot mic audio recording obtained by the Daily Caller, which has not yet been verified, some House Democrats - including Rep. Steve Cohen - appeared to joke about Gaetz’s request, likening the repeated reciting of the pledge as akin to ducking under school tables during Cold War-era nuclear bomb drills.

Gaetz also called out Rep. Cory Bush’s, D-Mo., claiming she called the Pledge of Allegiance a white supremacist symbol.

"In these times when our country needs to see that Republicans and Democrats can do something together, that we can come together in some ways, I just thought it would be a nice gesture before debating some admittedly divisive issues," said Gaetz.

Gaetz and Nadler have butted heads on the committee numerous times, from the Mueller investigation to matters of President Trump’s impeachment.

