Massachusetts residents claim they’re being trolled with fake Harris postcards saying migrant family moving in

Residents in a Massachusetts community claim they're being trolled with fake Kamala Harris campaign postcards informing them that a migrant family would be moving in with them because of their support for Vice President Harris.

One of the residents of Shrewsbury told NBC10 Boston that she received the postcard after she put a sign in her yard supporting Harris and Tim Walz.

"It really creeped me out," the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10.

The postcard, made to look like mail from the Harris-Walz campaign, thanked her for putting up a sign and showing her support, and alerting her that a family from Nicaragua would be moving into her home.

"That's when I realized it was an obvious attempt to try to either scare me or rage bait me and make me upset," the woman explained. "It's really sad that the country has come to this point where you can't put a lawn sign out and support a candidate without being harassed with something like this."

Another Shrewsbury resident claimed to have received a similar postcard in the mail, except hers said she'd have a family of five from Guatemala moving in.

"It makes me angry," the woman, who also did not want to be identified, told NBC10. "But if the takeaway is 'Don't put up a lawn sign in support of a political candidate,' I feel the exact opposite. Next time there's an election, I'll put up three signs in my yard."

The resident added that she reached out to the Shrewsbury Democratic Town Committee, which told her to file a police report. She was also advised to report it to the post office in case any federal mail laws may have been broken, NBC10 reported.

A third resident in the Shrewsbury community posted her postcard on Reddit, which matched similar wording from the other residents.

"Thank you for supporting Kamala! We are so appreciative of you putting out a yard sign. But now we need your continued help," the postcard reads.

The postcard is addressed to "Resident" with a Kamala Harris logo posted on the front of the postcard.

"We will be moving a family of 4 from the country of Belize into your home on 11-3-2024. They will need food, toiletries, and transportation. Thank you!" the card reads.

It is not clear where the postcards came from as there was no political organization or return address listed.

"Well, someone sure seems to be upset with my choice of yard sign. I thought it was pretty funny, so I decided to share it with you all. I could seriously use the help with the leaves, if true…," the caption read on the Reddit post.

Democratic and Republican voters have expressed to Fox News that they believed that border security is a big issue this election cycle.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security said the terrorism threat environment in the U.S. will remain high over the next year, largely due in part to terror groups exploiting weaknesses at the southern border.

"Over the next year, we expect some individuals with terrorism ties and some criminal actors will continue their efforts to exploit migration flows and the complex border security environment to enter the United States," the DHS assessment stated in October.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign, Shrewsbury Police, and Shrewsbury Democratic Town Committee but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.