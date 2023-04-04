Massachusetts Gov. Healey creates 'Latino Empowerment' council

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is planning to sign an executive order Wednesday creating a Governor’s Council on Latino Empowerment.

The 40-member panel will be made up of Latino leaders from across the state and will be charged with advising Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll on strategies to expand economic opportunities for Massachusetts’ Latino communities and to improve their overall wellbeing.

The panel will hold its first meeting Wednesday.

Healey said the state's Latino community helps strengthen Massachusetts.

"Together, we can break down systemic barriers and expand access to opportunity by prioritizing education, job training, entrepreneurship and affordability," the Democrat said in a written statement.

Josiane Martinez — former executive director of the Office for Refugees and Immigrants, and founder and CEO of the Archipelago Strategies Group, a marketing agency — will serve as chair of the new council.

"The Latinx community, one of the youngest and fastest growing communities of color in this state, will continue fueling the state’s robust growth," Martinez said in a statement. "Massachusetts needs the Latino community to continue to thrive and by investing in the Latinx community we are investing in the growth of our state."

In February, Healey signed an executive order creating a 33-member Governor’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment — tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state’s Black community.