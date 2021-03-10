Former acting CBP commissioner says migrant surge 'exactly what this administration wanted'

The "skyrocketing" migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border is "exactly what the Biden administration wanted," former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told "America Reports" Wednesday.

"It’s just going to continue to increase," Morgan said after Roberta Jacobson, the National Security Council's southwestern border coordinator, admitted that the increase in crossings is likely connected to President Biden taking office.

"We've seen surges before," Jacobson said. "Surges tend to respond to hope, and there was significant hope for a more humane policy after four years of pent-up demand ... so I don't know if I would call that a coincidence," Jacobson told reporters at the White House.

"But the idea that a more humane policy would be in place may have driven people to make that decision, but perhaps, more importantly, it definitely drove smugglers to express disinformation, spread disinformation about what was now possible," Jacobson added.

Smugglers, sometimes known as "coyotes," are known to lure migrants across the border, promising few repercussions.

Morgan responded by insisting that there is "a full-blown crisis at our southern border" and warned Americans to brace for "three-and-a-half months of peak illegal immigration."

"I said this prior to the election, if this administration did what they said they were going to do, we were going to see a crisis that paled in comparison to 2019," Morgan continued.

"The numbers are only going to skyrocket. And the last 30 days alone, we’ve seen numbers jump from 3,500 to 4,500 and a couple of days near 5,000. It's not slowing down and it is not going to because it’s a full-blown crisis. But this is exactly what this administration wanted."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.