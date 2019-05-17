Mark Levin tells 'Hannity' the media has made an all-out push to 'take the president out'

Rather than being governed by right and wrong, the media is motivated by one simple goal -- taking President Trump “out,” according to Mark Levin.

The best-selling author, whose daily broadcast is heard by more than 10 million listeners on nearly 400 stations and who also hosts Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin,” made the explosive claim during a discussion with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“They don’t care about right and wrong. They’re driven by ideology,” Levin told Hannity in the wide-ranging conversation that will air on tonight’s “Hannity” at 9 p.m. The fellow conservatives covered the Trump-Russian collusion investigation, which Hannity said the mainstream media spectacularly botched.

“Purposely," Levin replied. "They want to take the president out. They decide what’s in the news and what’s left out of the news.

“That’s why for them, there’s a red line in all these issues involving the dossier, and all these issues involving spying. They dismiss them. They dismiss the people who speak about it.”

Levin, whose latest book, “Unfreedom of the Press,” will be released later this month, then charged that the progressive movement has devoured media organizations.

“The progressive movement ... devoured much of our government, their ideology did. It does today. They devoured the so-called media at the time, too. They wanted to professionalize it. They wanted standards. They said, 'We need to be more objective,'" Levin told Hannity.

“But, they said, 'We need to have a handful of elites, a handful of people, who understand the country, who understand the world, through which all of this will be laundered.' Which is the way they view government, too.

“[They] believe the people are stupid, the people are plebes. They’re too busy or they’re too ignorant. Let us tell them what to think. Today’s media—that’s their heritage, but they’ve taken it a step further, they’re social activists.”

During the interview, Levin and Hannity also discussed the behavior of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as well as The New York Times’ recent anti-Semitism scandal, double standards across the media, and the coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

