Hannity: 'Deep State' officials running scared 'and they are now turning on each other'

Is the 'Deep State' running scared and is former FBI director James Comey in trouble?

Fox News' Sean Hannity thinks so and he sent yet another warning to Comey on his show Thursday night.

"We've warned Jimbo, it's not a good look when your own general counsel is comparing you to J. Edgar Hoover. Of course, the FBI chief who was famous for abusing power, spying on Americans, and, yes, blackmailing his political adversaries," Hannity said.

On a recent episode of the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery," FBI general counsel James Baker said he and others were so concerned about Comey briefing Trump on Jan. 6, 2017 on Russia's interference in the election as well as the controversial Steele Dossier that "analogies" were made to J. Edgar Hoover, the former FBI director who famously abused his power to blackmail individuals.

"The information came in and there was a lot of detail with respect to a lot of different types of activities that were allegedly going on," Baker said. "And so, I guess the way I have phrased it, we took it seriously, we didn't necessarily take it literally, that it was literally true in every respect. But it was something that we were obligated to deal with and obligated to assess, given what we understood, what I understood to be the source of the information, Christopher Steele at that point in time. We were obligated to take it seriously and look at it, try to figure out whether it was true or not."

The host questioned Baker's explanation and accused Comey of lying.

"Hold on a second. If you didn't take the Hillary-bought-and-paid-for Russian dossier seriously or literally, why did James Comey in October of 2016 swear -- it says at the top of the FISA application, verified -- Why did he swear that the contents were true and accurate in the first FISA request? Why was that request marked verified at the very top? Did James Comey lie then or did he lie in January of 2017 when he said to then President-elect Trump, it's salacious but not verified," Hannity said.

Hannity noted the infighting between intelligence officials under former President Obama and said that they were now "running scared" as Attorney General William Barr's appointed investigator, U.S. attorney John Durham continues to look into the origins of the Russia investigation.

"The once powerful high ranking members of this 'Deep State' that we have been talking about and exposing for two years tonight [are] running scared and they are now turning on each other," Hannity said.

"You couldn't put this in a spy novel but it's all true."

Fox News' Joseph A Wulfsohn contributed to this report.