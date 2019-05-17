WATCH: Sean Hannity goes in-depth on 'Operation Boomerang' as Barr 'investigates the investigators'

Sean Hannity took Fox News viewers in-depth this week in a series of powerful monologues focused on what he called "Operation Boomerang," kicking off with the news that a U.S. attorney will "investigate the investigators."

Fox News reported on Monday that Attorney General Bill Barr had assigned John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to conduct the inquiry into allegations of misconduct and possibly improper government surveillance on the Trump campaign in 2016.

"This is now the third investigation into the deep state taking place in Barr's DOJ," said Hannity.

Former FBI Director James Comey "abused his power," and we are just now starting to see the "mounting" evidence to prove it, Hannity said in his Monday monologue.

EX-FBI LAWYER: OFFICIALS WERE 'QUITE WORRIED' COMEY APPEARED TO BE BLACKMAILING TRUMP WITH DOSSIER

Hannity said Tuesday night in his Opening Monologue that members of the "anti-Trump mob" cannot let go of their "conspiracy theories" about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, even though allegations of President Trump colluding with Russia have been "dead and buried."

"The Russian hoax is now in the rearview mirror, Mueller['s investigation] is over. Anything you hear going forward - that is only noise," he said.

Hannity said that the political left cannot "let it go."

DEEP STATE OF PANIC: DISPUTE ERUPTS OVER WHETHER BRENNAN, COMEY PUSHED STEELE DOSSIER

Hannity kicked off Wednesday's show by highlighting that a Clinton operative was charged by Mueller with leading the hiring effort for the Russia investigation and warned that former intelligence officials are scared of Durham's new investigation.

"Guess what? The pit bull of Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissman, he was tapped by Mueller to lead the entire hiring effort for the Special Counsel's witch-hunt. That's right, Andrew Weissman of all people ... the same Andrew Weissman [who] was attending Hillary Clinton's election night party that never happened."

Later in his monologue, Hannity played a clip of radio host Rush Limbaugh, who claimed that James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are nervous about Durham's investigation.

The new developments led Hannity to ask at the top of Thursday's show whether the 'Deep State,' specifically Comey, is running scared.

"We've warned Jimbo, it's not a good look when your own general counsel is comparing you to J. Edgar Hoover. Of course, the FBI chief who was famous for abusing power, spying on Americans, and, yes, blackmailing his political adversaries," Hannity said.

On a recent episode of the Yahoo News podcast "Skullduggery," FBI general counsel James Baker said he and others were so concerned about Comey briefing Trump on Jan. 6, 2017 on Russia's interference in the election, as well as the controversial Steele Dossier, that "analogies" were made to J. Edgar Hoover, the former FBI director who famously abused his power to blackmail individuals.

Watch "Hannity" to see Sean's full opening monologue, weeknights at 9pm ET on Fox News Channel.