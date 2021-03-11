Mark Levin rips Biden over 'disgusting, propagandistic' address to nation on coronavirus pandemic

President Biden's remarks on the progress in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic were "the most disgusting, propagandistic speech" any politician has ever given, Mark Levin told "Hannity" Thursday.

"I used to think Joe Biden was a doddering fool," Levin told host Sean Hannity sarcastically. "He couldn’t tell his sister from his wife and he didn’t know the name of the secretary of defense and there you are mocking him for not having press conferences.

"Now I know why he doesn’t have press conferences. He’s busy inventing the vaccines and figuring out how to distribute them."

"Little did we know," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said later in the segment, "he is not a doddering old fool, an egomaniac and a narcissist taking credit for the work of Donald Trump and all these other people. He has been working like no president in American history. He is the modern-day Jonas Salk."

Salk, a virologist and University of Pittsburgh medical professor, developed the first successful polio vaccine.

"You'll notice," Levin continued, referring to Biden, "he and his spokesperson Psaki never tell us exactly what they've done, and exactly who's done it, that is so different from the Trump administration. This is so appalling. This man has exploited this pandemic like no politician has ever exploited a pandemic."

Levin recalled that "last summer, before we had a vaccine, just in case one of these would work, contracted and paid for 800 million doses to cover 400 million people. On December 23rd, when only Pfizer and Moderna had received emergency authorizations, the Trump Administration went in and they ordered another 200 million vaccinations. Where you think these vaccines are coming from?

"You think they’re coming from Joe Biden in the basement? They didn’t have any idea what was going on, in terms of the distribution process."

Levin concluded that Democrats should be giving credit to the former president, saying Trump "bailed out" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the worst period of New York's viral spread by sending a U.S. Navy hospital ship to New York Harbor and helping convert the Javits Convention Center to a mass hospital space.

"The Democratic governors have destroyed their economies, people can’t get out of their states fast enough to go to Republican states. This is a disgrace, what Joe Biden did, and by the way, he says it’s a war on the virus," Levin intoned. "Well, who started the war? Communist China, his friends. What did he say about communist China today? Not a thing."