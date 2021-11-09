Marjorie Taylor Greene raises eyebrows by touting 'common ground' with Nation of Islam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised eyebrows following a 17-tweet long post Monday in which she compared the "common ground" the Republican Party shares with the Nation of Islam.

"On my recent visit to the D.C. jail one of the things I picked up was some religious material. They had options. Christain [sic] and Islam," the Trump supporter said. "The D.C. Jail offered Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper."

The Nation of Islam is a Black nationalistic operation that has been identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for espousing "deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay" sentiments.

Greene said after reviewing the publication available to inmates in the D.C. jail system, she found "the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin" and said the group is "very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr. Fauci have attacked the drug.

"We have common ground there," she added.

"The Nation of Islam is also strongly against the [COVID-19] vaccine," Greene continued. "And the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the [COVID-19] vaccine. More common ground."

Greene said she visited the D.C. jail to check in on the inmates being held following their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Georgia lawmaker claimed the accused were being denied basic rights for refusing to take the vaccine, including haircuts, shaving abilities, and the right to take communion.

Greene said the Nation of Islam newspaper was not found in the "patriot wing" of the jail where the Jan. 6 rioters are being held, but shared photos of the newspaper to her social media page.

In one post, Greene claimed the paper was "problematic for [a] party of identity politics" and included a picture of an article headed: "Stop leading Black people to Covid-19 vaccine slaughter!"

The article spewed anti-Semitic dialogue and claimed "Jews have always been successful in pitting us against each other."

The article went on to refer to Black leaders who have urged people to get the vaccine as "house servants."

"Louis Farrakhan says that forcing the vaccine is a ‘declaration of war’," Greene continued. "I’m strongly opposed to radical Islam. But I do believe in freedom of religion guaranteed to us by our Constitution."