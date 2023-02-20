Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Rep. Taylor Greene suggests 'national divorce' on Presidents Day

Georgia congresswoman calls to 'separate by red states and blue states'

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks with Fox News Digital about the recent Chinese spy flight crisis ahead of President Biden's State of the Union

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks with Fox News Digital about the recent Chinese spy flight crisis ahead of President Biden's State of the Union

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene explained in an interview that she brought a helium balloon to the Capitol on Tuesday because the Chinese spy flight crisis is still top of mind for many Americans.

FIRST ON FOX: A far-right Republican congresswoman suggested the U.S. go through a "national divorce" on Presidents Day.

"We need a national divorce," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted on Monday.

REPUBLICANS TEASE REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AFTER BALLOON STUNT

As Americans prepared to honor presidents of both political parties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had a different idea on how to celebrate our past and current commanders-in-chief: states seceding along partisan lines.

As Americans prepared to honor presidents of both political parties, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had a different idea on how to celebrate our past and current commanders-in-chief: states seceding along partisan lines. (Houston Keene/Fox News Digital)

"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government," Greene tweeted, going on to claim that everyone she talks to "says this."

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," Greene wrote.

The Georgia firebrand’s comments are par for the course for Greene, whose previous statements have landed her in hot water among Democrats and even GOP leadership.

Greene has said she regrets her past QAnon content posts, which included content about "lasers or blue beams of light" under the control of a Jewish family leading a left-wing cabal.

There are many possibilities why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the most glaring one was her relatively uneventful first term as a congresswoman after being kicked off her House committees by Democrats for her online conspiracy posts from before her 2020 campaign.

There are many possibilities why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but the most glaring one was her relatively uneventful first term as a congresswoman after being kicked off her House committees by Democrats for her online conspiracy posts from before her 2020 campaign. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Greene was previously a harsh critic of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and made her name as an anti-establishment candidate.

McCarthy won her over before his contentious speakership fight kicked off, but the move did not endear Greene to her firebrand colleagues who opposed the now-speaker’s gavel candidacy.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

