Man listed as Cory Booker staffer arrested for allegedly carrying pistol without license at Capitol

A congressional staffer was arrested for allegedly carrying a pistol without a license after being escorted into the U.S. Capitol by a member of Congress, police revealed Tuesday.

The United States Capitol Police said in a statement, "Yesterday afternoon, a Member of Congress led an ID'ed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building."

"Later that evening, outside the Senate Galleries, the IDed staff member — who is a retired law enforcement officer — told our officers he was armed."

"The staff member, 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts of New Jersey, was arrested for Carrying a Pistol Without a License. All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia," the statement continued.

Batts is listed as a "Special Assistant" to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., on Legistorm, a research entity that routinely updates salaries and information about lawmakers and their staff.

Booker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.