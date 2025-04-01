Booker delivering marathon Senate speech against Trump admin, Elon Musk: 'Inflicted so much harm'

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the Senate floor throughout the night after beginning his marathon speech at 7 p.m. Monday.

The senator was still speaking on the floor at 6 a.m. Tuesday, 11 hours after he had begun.

Booker received some support from other Senate Democrats, whom he allowed to speak at times, during his hourslong show of opposition against the Trump administration.

Booker said toward the beginning of his speech that Trump, in 71 days, "has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy, and even our aspirations as a people for, from our highest offices, a sense of common decency."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who said he planned to join Booker "for the entirety of his speech," noted that he was "returning the favor" as Booker joined him when he "launched a filibuster to demand action on gun violence nine years ago."

Murphy was among the Democrats who provided Booker with some relief by speaking at times to punctuate the marathon session.

In the social media video, Murphy described his colleague's effort as "extraordinary."

Booker said in a video before he began his demonstration that he plans to continue speaking as long as he is "physically able."