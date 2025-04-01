Expand / Collapse search
Cory Booker

Booker delivering marathon Senate speech against Trump admin, Elon Musk: 'Inflicted so much harm'

Booker's marathon session began at 7 p.m. on Monday

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Sen Cory Booker speaks through the night on Senate floor in protest of Trump Video

WATCH LIVE: Sen Cory Booker speaks through the night on Senate floor in protest of Trump

The New Jersey Democrat has been speaking since 7pm EST on Monday.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the Senate floor throughout the night after beginning his marathon speech at 7 p.m. Monday.

The senator was still speaking on the floor at 6 a.m. Tuesday, 11 hours after he had begun.

Booker received some support from other Senate Democrats, whom he allowed to speak at times, during his hourslong show of opposition against the Trump administration.

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., leaves the Senate Democrats' lunch meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Booker said toward the beginning of his speech that Trump, in 71 days, "has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy, and even our aspirations as a people for, from our highest offices, a sense of common decency."

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who said he planned to join Booker "for the entirety of his speech," noted that he was "returning the favor" as Booker joined him when he "launched a filibuster to demand action on gun violence nine years ago."

Murphy was among the Democrats who provided Booker with some relief by speaking at times to punctuate the marathon session.

In the social media video, Murphy described his colleague's effort as "extraordinary."

Booker said in a video before he began his demonstration that he plans to continue speaking as long as he is "physically able."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

